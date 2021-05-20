The second ever Stadium Stampede matchup is on.

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT The Inner Circle officially accepted MJF’s challenge to take on the Pinnacle in the marquee matchup, which debuted one year ago at Double or Nothing 2020. At that event The Elite bested the Inner Circle, with Kenny Omega picking up the win after hitting Sammy Guevara with a One-Winged Angel off the bleachers.

The added stipulation this time around is that if the Inner Circle loses…they must break up forever.

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle

AEW TNT Title Match

Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage