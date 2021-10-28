Following Sammy Guevara’s successful TNT title defense on this evening’s AEW Dynamite the Inner Circle, led by Chris Jericho, officially challenged American Top Team and the Men of the Year to a five-on-five matchup at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view.

Jericho revealed that the match would be contested under street fight rules, with the Inner Circle hand-picking which members of the American Top Team would be competing in the matchup.

The 5 on 5, ten-man tag team match is officially happening at Full Gear and IT'S GONNA BE A MINNEAPOLIS STREET FIGHT ARE YOU KIDDING #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/L1K0yTg3cQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR IS BELOW:

-Adam Page versus Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-Finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament

-The Inner Circle versus American Top Team/Men of The Year Minneapolis street fight