The latest guests on After The Bell was the Insane Clown Posse rap group, who spoke about their brief appearances in both WWE and WCW during the 1990s era. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Violent J says the Posse with never forget their first WWE match:

“I’ll never forget, we were having our first match in WWE against Kai En Tai. He went up to do his leg drop from the top rope. The look on his face. It wasn’t in the plans. He was so scared when Joey went up to do that top rope leg drop. The guy was looking like, ‘what the fuck.’ It was so funny … He didn’t know. They didn’t expect us to do that once we got out there. We fully took advantage of the situation. Shaggy said, ‘Do your moonsault.’ I chickened out. We get one chance, maybe we never get back here again, ‘Do the f**king moonsault,’ and I chickened out. When I got into WCW, I never forgot about that and I did it. I did my moonsault and I was so happy.”

Shaggy 2 Dope reveals he got into trouble for doing a moonsault in WCW:

“Then got in trouble by Hugh Morris [Bill DeMott]. He was like, ‘Man, you’re doing my s**t.’”

Violent J adds that Eric Bischoff told them not to do moonsaults after that:

“He was like, ‘I’m the only big man that does a moonsault.’ My bad. Eric Bischoff came back and was like, ‘Don’t do the moonsault no more.’ I already did it. I wasn’t planning on doing it anymore. I pulled it off once and was happy.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)