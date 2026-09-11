The Iron Claw is available to stream free on YouTube in the United States. The official YouTube Movies & TV listing offers the full-length Von Erich family drama and identifies A24 as the provider.

Where to watch The Iron Claw

The film’s YouTube page is marked “Free,” with an R rating and a running time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 48 seconds. The official viewing link is included below.

The availability was reported by PWInsider on September 8. A check of the official listing confirmed that the free version was still accessible in the U.S. on September 11.

The Von Erich family film

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, the 2023 film follows the Von Erich brothers’ wrestling careers and the personal tragedies surrounding their family.

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons lead the ensemble. A24’s cast list also includes Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James.

Sources: watch The Iron Claw on YouTube Movies & TV; A24’s official film page; PWInsider’s streaming report.