‘The Iron Claw’ will stream on MAX once its theatrical run comes to an end.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery signed a multi-year U.S. output deal with A24, which will bring the popular production company’s titles to its MAX streaming service. This will include ‘The Iron Claw,’ the heavily anticipated film about the Von Erich Family starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP of content acquisitions for Warner Bros. Discovery. “The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.

‘The Iron Claw’ is set to hit theaters on December 22nd.