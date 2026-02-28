Titles changed hands on Friday night in the world of WWE.

Via the women’s tag-team division.

During the February 27, 2026 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships changed hands.

The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend managed to defeat the RhIyo duo of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

With the victory, Jax and Legend end the title reign of Ripley and Sky, and start one of their own.

