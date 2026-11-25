Drew Kasper isn’t interested in changing things up to appease critics of the Kasper Brothers’ finishing move.

The former Creed Brothers made their AEW in-ring debut with a dominant victory over Cody Devine and Kevin Koa in a match that lasted less than 90 seconds.

The finish saw Drew launch himself off the top rope as Jacob Kasper delivered a powerbomb, with the awkward landing on their signature Kasper Cannonball leading to criticism from fans regarding the safety of the move.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Drew addressed the criticism, noting that nobody has been injured by the move in the six years they have been using it.

“I don’t really have a response other than, ‘You’re watching and I know that it’s catching your attention one way or another,’” Kasper said. “No one has actually physically gotten hurt from it. No one in the six years that we’ve been using it. We’re going to continue to use moves, and we’re going to physically throw you through the mat.”

Kasper went on to insist that the attention surrounding the move is evidence of the duo’s drawing power, making it clear that they have no intention of toning down their physical in-ring style.

“If you’re not okay with that, tune out,” Kasper continued. “I guarantee that you’re going to tune in because everyone talks about us. We’re a draw; whether you want to admit it or not, you’re still talking about us. People want to say, ‘It’s unsafe.’ No one has physically gotten stretchered out because of it.”