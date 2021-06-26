Top amateur wrestlers The Kasper Brothers are now known as The Creed Brothers in WWE NXT.

A roster update on the WWE Performance Center website reveals that Jacob Kasper is now using “Julius Creed” as his ring name, while younger brother Drew Kasper is now using “Brutus Creed” as his ring name.

The brothers can be seen in the August 2020 photo above. Julius is on the left, Brutus is on the right.

Furthermore, former top indie star Harlem Bravado is now using “Andre Chase” as his ring name, while former indie women’s wrestling star Avery Taylor is now going by “Jacy Jayne” in NXT.

WWE filed to trademark these new ring names back on June 11.

Brutus, Andre and Jacy all signed with WWE in the same late February 2021 Performance Center Class that included Franky Monet, Cora Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, Joe Ariola, and Matrick Belton. Julius signed as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class that featured Leon Ruff, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, Curt Stallion (released this week), August Grey (released this week), Skyler Storie (released in May), and referee Jake Clemons (released in May).

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.