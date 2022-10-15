The Kingdom has arrived in AEW.

The trio, which features Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis, showed up at the conclusion of this evening’s Rampage from Toronto to confront the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions FTR following their victory in the main event over the Embassy.

This led to an attack on the Top Guys by the Embassy and the Kingdom, but WarJoe (Wardlow & Samoa Joe) came out to even the odds and run the heels off.

#FTR+@ShawnSpears victory celebration was cut short when former @ringofhonor & #IWGP Tag Team Champions @RealMikeBennett & @MattTaven w/ @MariaKanellisBennett made their shocking debut to put FTR on notice that their eyes are set on the 7-Star Team's ROH & IWGP Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/BjZZ2sJfjm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2022

Bennett, Kanellis, and Taven just completed a run in IMPACT, where they were apart of the Honor No More group and held the IMPACT tag team titles. Taven is a former one-time ROH world champion.