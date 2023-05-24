The Larry O’Brien Trophy made it to WWE RAW this week.

The trophy, which is awarded to the NBA Champions each year, is currently on a “Bucket List Journey” of visiting several sports and entertainment events, on the way to the NBA Finals that begin on June 1. The trophy made a stop at Monday’s RAW from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

As seen in the photos and videos below, The Larry O’Brien Trophy made the rounds while backstage at RAW, and visited with several Superstars and staff.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on a photo that shows him with the trophy. He wrote, “You never know who you’ll bump into at #WWERaw. @nbafinalstrophy”

You can see the related tweets below:

You can wear this type of trophy?! 😂 Me and my new friend, the @WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt!#WWERaw https://t.co/lF5LgP1tSG pic.twitter.com/TMbMpFANYv — The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023

The @NBA Championship Trophy made a stop at @WWE Monday Night Raw. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/pGDjpkZxsD — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 22, 2023

Hey @NBA, thanks for sharing your hardware with us!!! pic.twitter.com/RTAovbMQyP — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 22, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.