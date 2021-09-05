With Adam Cole not re-signing with WWE and becoming a free agent, there has been a lot of speculation about him going to AEW.

Fightful Select reports that as of Tuesday, WWE officials seemed less confident in making a deal happen now that Cole had reached that free agency period.

As of this afternoon, the AEW roster has not been officially informed or told that Cole is joining the company or he will be at All Out.

AEW talent speculated themselves over the weekend about his possible impending arrival and one source said if it happened, they’d expect him to be hidden.

It was said those in AEW with influence have been more quiet responses when asking about Cole this weekend than usual.