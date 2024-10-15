As many of you know by now, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have agreed to a new multi-year multimedia deal which will see AEW Dynamite and Collision continuing to air on TBS and TNT, respectively. Additionally, AEW content will be coming to the HBO MAX streaming platform at some point next year.

During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the AEW content that will be arriving on MAX. He said,

“It was about the AEW TV deal. Will the PPV library go up on MAX? The answer is yes. It may not all be up immediately. All the AEW archives will be up on MAX next year. They go to MAX January 1st, and it’s not instantly. All these episodes of Dynamite and Rampage and Collision will be up on MAX. They will be slowly rolled out, as will the pay-per-views. In time, the entire library will be on MAX.”

As we previously here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view events will stream live on MAX next year for a discounted rate.