In a post on his Bluesky account, ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni expressed his belief that ROH World Champion Bandido is the best wrestler in the world. He wrote,

“I’m going to say this: I don’t know that we appreciate just how special of a run Bandido is having across AEW/ROH right now and just how much Bandido has put into all of this physically and mentally. He’s the best in the world right now, IMO.”

Allie, known as The Bunny in AEW, hasn’t competed in a match since September 2023.

In June 2024, she announced that she was taking a break, saying she felt she deserved some time off.

On Saturday, Allie shared a new Instagram video showing herself back in the ring and training. She captioned it with, “She forgot who she was for a moment…but stepping back in the ring reminded her 🖤 And yes, I was very sore after this 😂 but I love it.”

The video features Allie running the ropes and taking a few bumps.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Hologram scored a victory over Jay Lethal — but the aftermath was anything but ordinary.

Following the match, the arena lights flickered and the entrance music began to distort. A stream of “code” appeared on the video screen, only for it to glitch and break apart. Moments later, a clone of Hologram was “activated” and stepped into view. The segment closed with a single ominous message – “Soon.”

Darby Allin has revealed his next big project – the construction of a free skatepark in McDonough, Georgia.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette aired announcing that Allin is bringing the skatepark to Heritage Park. The project already has the support of the Henry County Board of Commissioners and will receive technical guidance from the Skatepark Project.

After scaling Mount Everest in June 2025, Darby Allin is on a new mission: building a free public skatepark in McDonough, Georgia, his home since 2017. Wanna donate?

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and the Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* Taz honored.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia