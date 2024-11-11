Back on November 6th, it was reported that Bruce Prichard was on temporary leave from WWE.

Prichard, who is the Executive Director – CWT at WWE, is dealing with some family-related things.

During a recent edition of Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Conrad Thompson provided an update on the long-time WWE executive. He said,

“I just want to address the elephant in the room. There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast. But if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household, and right now, Brice is gonna take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s gonna be away, taking care of what’s really important.”

Thompson would then go on to introduce WWE Hall of Famer JBL as the co-host for this week’s podcast.

At this time, there is no word on when Bruce Prichard will be returning to WWE.

Roman Reigns has been removed from the promotional graphics for WWE SmackDown.

Earlier today, WWE released several new graphics to promote the blue brand and the OTC, who was previously shown on the graphics, is no longer featured.

You can check out the updated graphic below: