Matt Cardona recently posted a video on Twitter showing his wife’s hilarious reaction to what seemed to be a particularly pungent, egg-white-powered bout of flatulence.

After she voiced her disgust, Cardona pivoted and asked for her opinion on his tan. Her response was brutally honest. She said,

“You look like Tan Mom.”

For those unfamiliar, “Tan Mom” is Patricia Krentcil, a Florida woman who gained notoriety for her excessively deep tan and viral media appearances.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is ramping up training for his long-anticipated retirement match, which is expected to take place before the end of 2025. As reported today by My San Antonio, Goldberg has been working out at The Black Diamond Martial Arts training facility in Texas. He said,

“I’m training for my retirement match with WWE, which will happen sometime before the end of next year. I don’t yet know the opponent, the date, or the location.”

Deadline is reporting that Stoked Sports & Entertainment has secured a deal with BEL Productions for the life rights of NFL legend Lawrence Taylor. The partnership will bring A Giant Amongst Men to life — a multi-platform media project that includes a narrative feature film, a limited series, and a documentary.

Additionally, Deadline also shared that Banijay Rights has partnered with the Osbourne Family, including WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, to launch The Osbournes FAST channel. The new channel will showcase every season of the iconic MTV reality series along with additional exclusive content. Launching this month, it will be available on Rakuten TV, LG Channels, Xumo Play, TCL, VIZIO, Plex, Anoki, Sling Freestream, and VIDAA across the U.S., UK, and Canada.