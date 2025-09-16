— MJF offered to grab a margarita with Andrade following Andrade’s WWE departure, but Andrade wasn’t interested.

As we reported over the weekend here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Andrade was released from WWE in what was said to be a “disciplinary” situation. MJF, who previously worked with Andrade in AEW, took to Twitter to tag him — mocking Mexico as part of his ongoing feud with Mistico — and suggested they share a drink. He wrote,

“Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving sh*t out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL in front of all your broke ass countrymen. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hop on my jet to Toronto to whoop Mark Briscoe’s hillbilly ass.”

Andrade responded with a middle finger emoji, prompting MJF to reply with the following,

“Oh it’s like that? Okay, Perro.”

— Keith Lee is confident that he will step back into the ring, though he isn’t revealing when or in what capacity. The wrestler has been sidelined since December 2023 after being deemed medically unfit to compete. Amid fan speculation about his eventual return, Lee reassured a fan on Monday that he is certain it will happen. He wrote,

“You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude.

I’d like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless.

Additionally, I’ll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won’t posit how or when.

Much love.”