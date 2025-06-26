In an update on Keith Lee following his recent tweet stating that he’s been ready to return, Fightful Select is reporting that he hasn’t been included in any upcoming creative plans.

Internally, there’s been a lot of positive feedback within AEW after their recent run of major shows. This stretch — which includes multiple four-hour broadcasts, Grand Slam, and next week’s milestone 300th episode — has been viewed as one of the most significant periods in their TV history.

A Ring of Honor Women’s World Title match could be set for next month’s Supercard of Honor streaming special.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa issued a challenge to reigning ROH Women’s Champion Athena for a title match on Friday, July 11 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Athena has yet to officially respond, but an update may come during tonight’s ROH x CMLL Global Wars broadcast, which will feature a tag match from last week pitting Athena and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet against Rosa and Persephone.

Rosa and Athena also clashed during Wednesday’s four-way match on AEW Dynamite, which determined the first entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12. Additionally, both were involved in last Saturday’s eight-woman tag team bout on AEW Collision, where Red Velvet interfered to cost Rosa’s team the win.

If the match is made official, Rosa will be looking to capture her first championship in ROH, while Athena continues her dominant reign, nearing 1,000 days as champion.

So far, the only match confirmed for Supercard of Honor is the final of the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Title tournament — an event that has yet to begin, with participants still unannounced.