On last night’s episode of WWE RAW, Lilian Garcia returned after eight years to replace the departing Samantha Irvin.

Pwinsider is reporting that Garcia will be doing an “extended run” as the lead ring announcer for the red brand.

As far as Garcia’s future is concerned, that remains to be seen as a decision regarding her long-term future has yet to be made.

Irvin is expected to focus on her music career, with both she and Ricochet insisting that there are no plans for her to join All Elite Wrestling.