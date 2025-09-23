— MVP recently addressed the idea of a woman joining The Hurt Syndicate, revealing that the possibility has come up in discussions before. Speaking with TMZ Sports’ “Inside the Ring” podcast, the AEW star was asked about the potential of adding another member to the group.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On potentially adding another member: “Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that’d we’d be interested in adding a fourth member, a younger member, kinda’ like how Cedric was. I don’t know currently what his status currently is.”

On potentially adding a woman to the group: “I know somebody reported recently that ‘there are talks about adding a fourth member to the Hurt Syndicate.’ News to me. I guess what is misleading about that ‘news’ is that we’re always interested in potentially adding a new member. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group. With professional wrestling, like everything in life, it comes down to timing. It’s all timing. Is it the right person at the right time to what the bigger picture is? There hasn’t been any definitive discussion recently where, ‘Okay, let’s call a meeting.’ It’s always a conversation that we’re open to. There are some people that we like, like yeah man, he or she would be pretty cool. It all comes down to timing and that’s life as well as the nature of the business.”

On the Tony Khan “Snowman” nickname rumors: “Not us. I don’t know where that came from, I don’t know who put that out there. The only snowman I know is Jeezy. That’s not anything I’ve ever called him or I haven’t heard that.”

— Orange Cassidy appears set to make his AEW return on this week’s episode of Dynamite after Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly hinted that he’d be back in action.

On Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Cassidy has been medically cleared following a torn pec injury and is expected to wrestle this Wednesday. The clearance reportedly took place several weeks ago.

Cassidy will team with Briscoe and Hologram to take on three members of the Don Callis Family.

This will mark Cassidy’s first match since March, when he competed in a four-way Eliminator bout for the AEW International Championship.

— Eddie Kingston returned at AEW All Out 2025, crediting Ortiz and HOOK for helping him get through the final month before his comeback. After 15 months away, Kingston stepped back into the ring at Saturday’s pay-per-view event, where he discussed in an AEW “Digital Exclusive” what it meant to return and square off with Big Bill. He said,

“So about what, a month ago I’d say — I think a month ago — things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean? Not now. I got one phone- well, two phone calls. I can’t forget Ortiz, you know what I mean? My man monkey, I can’t lie about that, you know what I’m saying? But the second phone call I got was from you, from HOOK, and now, you know what I mean, my man don’t talk a lot. You know, you didn’t talk a lot on the phone that day. You just said ‘what are you’re doing?’ And for some reason, I just spilt my guts out to you, and all you said back to me is, ‘so what you gonna do about it?’ I remember hanging up the phone. I remember, man, let me get up and go. I went out, ran. It’s about 3 o’clock in the morning. I went out and ran. Came back home. Went to the gym in the garage. Started working out again. Started watching All Japan again. Started seeing Kawada and everybody all over again. Then more and more and more and more of the feeling of the love for this sport came back.”

He continued, “I don’t hate Bill. It’s not that I don’t like Bill. Bill called me out. I had to do my job. I won. Then your boy (Bryan) Keith comes out. Hey, thank you for doing that. Thank you. Thank you. Look who came. Look who came to help me, man. Let’s be real. I know why you’re mad. I get it. I’m the first guy that’s better looking than you. You got it, right? Bro, come on. The eyebrows and everything. You can’t play with me, dog. Look, this is real. Just like what I speak and say to you guys is real. 15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York. But now, here’s the other problem for everyone else. I got this man with me now. My dude Youngblood’s ready to go. Youngblood is ready to go. Queens, Yakuza, 730 type sh*t right here, baby. Everyone is in trouble.”

“Fifteen months was a long, hard journey. And without people like HOOK … I wouldn’t be here today, still fighting.” Eddie Kingston opens up on how his alliance with fellow New York native @730hook came to be.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/des3STkLHx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2025

