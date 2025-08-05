Sheamus and Rusev’s rivalry raged on during this week’s episode of WWE RAW, where their latest match ended in a double countout. The match marked their third encounter since Rusev’s return, but neither man came out with a win as the fight spilled to the outside and both were counted out by the referee.

The brawl didn’t stop after the bell, with officials eventually stepping in to pull them apart.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW proved eventful for Grayson Waller, who landed himself in a singles match against PENTA after a heated backstage exchange with Adam Pearce.

As expected, the bout didn’t go Waller’s way. PENTA picked up the win with a Mexican Destroyer.

A third El Grande Americano made his presence felt on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

During Dominik Mysterio’s match against Dragon Lee, Lee was surprised by a visit from not one, but two familiar faces dressed as El Grande Americano.

Just when Lee thought he had things under control, a third El Grande Americano appeared and caught him with a surprise kick from the apron. That allowed Dominik to capitalize, nailing Lee with a boot to pick up the “W.”

Bayley played a big role in Lyra Valkyria’s loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), striking Valkyria with a chain-wrapped punch.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, tensions boiled over as Valkyria confronted Bayley backstage. Valkyria made it clear that whatever existed between them is over, stating that they are “neither friends nor enemies” and warning Bayley to stay the hell away from her.

The confrontation ended with Valkyria walking off.