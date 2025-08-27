Lexis King cheated to beat Myles Borne in a Blindfold Match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw the two compete in the first such match in WWE since 2020, with both King and Borne wearing hoods.

Borne relied on the crowd to direct him to where King was, but they still both missed several moves. King nearly superkicked the ref at one point and dove out of the ring to land on the floor at another.

The finish came when King “accidentally” poked the ref in the eye and then took his hood off, hit Borne with a low blow kick, and hit the Coronation for the win.

Lyra Valkyria revealed that her fiance, LJ Cleary, recently had a WWE tryout during SummerSlam 2025 weekend — and she says he didn’t need any advice from her.

Speaking with TV Insider, Valkyria discussed Cleary’s opportunity with the company and shared her thoughts on how he handled the experience.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Cleary getting a tryout: “Yeah, 10 years for me. About 11ish for him. I’m so happy for him because I got into this as a teenager, but he has been the biggest fan [of wrestling] since he came out of the womb. It’s his everything. I’ve been riding this wave a little bit, but to see him get his start now and to see his star really rise this year in the place he wants to be more than anything. It’s so amazing. I’m just so happy for him.”

On if she gave him any tips: “Honestly, it’s him that gives me tips more often than not. He was a big part of coaching me. Whenever he asks for advice, I’m more like, ‘I don’t want to taint anything you have naturally.’ He is incredible on his own. I never want to sway him. I always think it’s his good instinct that will take him to where he wants to be.”

At WWE’s live event in Manchester on Tuesday, Sami Zayn led the crowd in a rousing singalong of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

The moment came after the main event, where Zayn teamed with PENTA and CM Punk to score a victory over the Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Singing ‘Don’t look back in anger’ with @SamiZayn and thousands of others is the next best thing to an oasis gig. I’ll take it. #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/eTZ8htSZhm — George Bass (@george_bass_uk) August 26, 2025

Roxanne Perez made her presence felt at WWE’s live event in Manchester, nailing CM Punk with a Pop Rox.

Perez inserted herself into the main event, which featured Punk teaming with Sami Zayn and Penta against Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Even with Perez’s interference, The Judgment Day came up short, as Punk, Zayn, and PENTA secured the win in the six-man tag team match.

cm punk just took a pop rox from roxanne 😭😭 #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/FTqBCCTo03 — stargirl 🪅 (@shootings1argrl) August 26, 2025

Sol Ruca’s next challenger will be decided through a tournament.

At WWE NXT: Heatwave, it was revealed that the WWE Men’s and Women’s Speed Championships will now be defended exclusively in NXT. On the August 26th edition of NXT on The CW, General Manager Ava provided more details, confirming that a mini-tournament will kick off September 2nd to determine the number one contender for Ruca’s Women’s Speed Championship.

The participants announced for the tournament are:

* Faby Apache (AAA)

* Candice LeRae

* Lainey Reid

* Xia Brookside (TNA)

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament First Round Match: Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside

* Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState

* Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the WWE NXT: No Mercy pay-per-view event below:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. TBA

* NXT World Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints