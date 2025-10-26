A new update has surfaced regarding the contract situations of two major tag teams currently competing in TNA Wrestling.

During the latest edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the current TNA contracts for former Tag Team Champions The Rascalz — consisting of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz — are set to expire at the end of 2025. The duo have been key figures in TNA’s tag team division over the past year, consistently featured in high-profile matches and rivalries across both television and pay-per-view.

Additionally, it was noted that Myron Reed, who has recently been aligned with The Rascalz as part of their expanded presentation, has been working without a contract as of this past August. Reed’s appearances alongside Miguel and Wentz have received positive feedback from fans, with many speculating that TNA could look to formally bring him into the fold should negotiations progress.

On the other side of the tag team landscape, Matt and Jeff Hardy — the reigning NXT and TNA Tag Team Champions — are also approaching the end of their current TNA deals. According to the report, the Hardys’ existing contracts are set to expire in November. Despite that upcoming end date, sources indicate that TNA management is very interested in keeping the legendary duo under contract long-term.

TNA President Carlos Silva even took to social media earlier this month to publicly acknowledge the brothers’ value to the company, posting:

“Thank you to Matt and Jeff for being part of the @ThisIsTNA team. Such a pleasure to work with you and look forward to many years of positive vibes together.”

While there has been no official word on whether the Hardys have already re-signed or entered formal negotiations, the situation has drawn considerable attention across the wrestling industry.

Interestingly, the report also mentioned that the Hardys are expected to receive massive financial offers — described as “insane money” — for a potential appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania 43, currently scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.