If you’re wondering where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), he posted a video to his Instagram yesterday showing himself driving through Maui, Hawaii. In the caption, he wrote,

“Love coming back and kicking it on Maui with ohana. I can drive my truck all day all over the island. Life is so crazy, so just breathing in the mana will always be one of my anchors. ❤️🤙🏾 🌊 🛻”

As of now, The Rock is not officially advertised to appear at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), which airs tonight. However, it’s worth noting that last month, John Cena shockingly turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, following Cody’s rejection of The Rock’s symbolic offer to “give him his soul.”

This Maui video could be The Rock’s way of throwing fans off — setting up a surprise return tonight as Cody Rhodes puts the WWE Undisputed Championship on the line against John Cena.