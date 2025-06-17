Konnan revealed on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is expected to return from injury this August.

Mysterio has been sidelined since the night before WrestleMania 41, after tearing his abductor muscle during a match on Friday Night SmackDown. The injury required surgery and kept him out of WWE’s biggest show of the year.

While he’s been recovering, Mysterio made a non-wrestling appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles, where he addressed the crowd.

The June 9th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW proved to be a major hit on its new streaming home, ranking as the #7 television show globally on Netflix for the week. According to Netflix, the episode garnered 2.9 million views and racked up a total of 6.1 million viewing hours worldwide.

The episode featured GUNTHER defeating Jey Uso in the main event to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. It also included the return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan sustained an injury during her match with Kairi Sane — a setback that’s now expected to sideline her for several months.

Following the incident, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman weighed in on Twitter, arguing that Morgan’s injury — and others like it — might be the result of WWE scaling back its house show schedule. He said,

“Liv’s injury highlights exactly what we discussed yesterday. No house shows = potential injuries. Without them, your cardio can’t stay top-level, and your body isn’t conditioned for sustained bumping in matches. If you’re not doing house shows, not bumping four to five days a week, and not training at the Performance Center, you’re setting yourself up for injury.”

In recent years, WWE has significantly reduced its number of non-televised live events, a move tied to cost-cutting measures by parent company TKO Group Holdings. The decision has drawn criticism from fans, especially as ticket prices for televised shows continue to rise.

Morgan currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, sparking concern that yet another title reign could be cut short due to injury.