The pre-sale for WWE WrestleMania 41 began earlier today, and a new report has provided an update on the ticket sales and prices for next year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

Pwinsider is reporting that as of 5:15 PM EST, the only sections showing as available were for a combination ticket for both nights.

Additionally, the ticket prices have raised significantly. At first, two-day combo tickets were selling for $700. Now, they are going for upwards of $2,000. This is likely due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model. If there’s a higher demand for tickets than anticipated, the tickets can be sold for higher prices.

WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19th and 20th, 2025.