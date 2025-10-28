Triple H has unveiled the latest installment in WWE’s string of cryptic teaser videos.

Since Sunday morning, WWE has been releasing a series of short, enigmatic clips with no clear context. The first five videos showed close-up shots of people walking, with the camera focusing solely on their shoes. A sixth teaser featured a WWE Hall of Fame ring, which quickly fueled speculation about what — or who — the teasers might be hinting at.

The newest video adds another intriguing detail, showing someone pouring a glass of liquor. Fans are now even more eager to uncover what these clues are leading to.

The newest clip aired during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring a poker chip striking the table — marked with the number “2026.”