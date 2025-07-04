Following last year’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event, Tony Khan hinted that rebranding Ring of Honor under the AEW umbrella as AEW: Ring of Honor could boost the promotion’s value. Nearly a year later, Khan has offered an update on that idea and discussed ROH’s growth prospects.

In an interview with WFAA, Khan reiterated that he sees strong potential in further developing Ring of Honor. However, he emphasized that AEW and ROH remain structurally distinct, and any changes need to align with broader strategic goals. He said,

“I still think there’s a great chance to develop ROH. We’ve really done a lot to build up Ring of Honor. They’re unique companies in terms of structure. I do think there’s still merit to rebranding, but there are reasons I’ve positioned ROH the way I have. I believe we still have opportunities to capitalize on.”

Khan also pointed to AEW’s recent media rights success as a game-changer for both promotions, though he stressed that any future decisions must benefit all parties. He stated,

“AEW has made major media rights deals that have changed the game for the entire industry, including ROH. “Any deal or branding change has to make sense for both ROH and AEW. It’s something I’ve thought about, but right now I think we’ve done a strong job establishing ROH’s identity, especially with standout champions like Athena and Bandido.”

