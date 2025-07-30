In 2015, Hulk Hogan was fired from WWE after a leaked video surfaced showing him making racist remarks — an incident that stunned fans of the WWE Hall of Famer. The tape was leaked by Florida radio host Mike Calta.

On a recent episode of his podcast, “The Mike Calta Show,” Calta addressed Hogan’s passing. He said,

“One of the other things going around the internet was a meme of the racist stuff he said — and yeah, it was pretty bad. I mean, it wasn’t just something like, ‘I hope my daughter doesn’t date a Black guy.’ It was full-on n-word stuff. It’s easy for us to forget because we’re white, but if I were Black? Yeah, I’d remember. Everyone was quick to forgive him, and Titus was like, ‘Not so fast. I don’t know, I’ve gotta talk to him first.’

“I had mixed feelings. I was kind of sad, but not really. I don’t know how I feel about that guy. I know too much about him, and I don’t want to ruin his image. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, he was a bad guy,’ but he wasn’t exactly a great guy either. I just have too much history and too many personal experiences with him. We weren’t friends, but we were acquaintances, and we were around each other for years. And there’s just enough stuff where I’m like, ‘Eh, who cares?’”

Hogan was brought back to WWE in 2018 and quietly reinstated into the Hall of Fame, though WWE had never formally announced his removal.

Following his return, Hogan received mixed reactions from fans during live appearances, including during what would be his final WWE appearance in January 2025.

Santino Marella may not have walked away with the NXT North American Championship, but his latest appearance on WWE NXT was far from a loss.

On the most recent episode, TNA’s Director of Authority stepped up to challenge Ethan Page, who has recently rebranded the North American Title with a Canadian twist.

Following the match, Marella took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the opportunity to compete in a WWE ring once again.

Thanks to the ongoing multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA, Marella has been able to make several appearances in WWE while continuing his role in TNA. The collaboration has also opened the door for him to share the ring with his daughter, Arianna Grace, including a mixed tag match in TNA Wrestling.