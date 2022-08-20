Pro-wrestling legend Bobby Fulton is unfortunately back in the hospital.

Fulton’s son announced on Twitter that the longtime veteran is battling sepsis and double pneumonia. This comes after several previous hospitalizations, which included throat cancer and double replacement shoulder surgery.

Came back to [North Carolina] for the weekend with dad, an hour out they had to rush him to hospital. They’ve pronounced that dad is [in] sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks!

Fulton has had incredible career and wrestled in Jim Crockett Promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and World Class Championship Wrestling.

We will keep you updated on Fulton’s condition. Sending him warm wishes from all of us at Wrestling Headlines.