Tonight’s Christmas Day edition of AEW Rampage on TNT featured a special cameo from legendary wrestling announcer and executive, David Crockett.

The show, which featured a TNT title match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in the main event, took place in Crockett’s homestate of North Carolina. He received strong ovation from the live crowd and was put over on commentary for having made contributions to the business that are still felt to this day. Crockett also presented the winner of the main event with the TNT title.

.@JustinRoberts introduces not only the challenger and champion, but also the Legendary David Crockett who will present the championship belt to the winner of the match. Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/crVyekhWSb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

Follow along with our full Rampage results here.