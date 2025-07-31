The life and legacy of Hulk Hogan is coming to FOX Nation in the form of a new documentary.
On Thursday, FOX Nation issued a press release to announce the upcoming premiere of “The Life Og Hulk Hogan” hosted by Brian Kilmeade.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
FOX NATION TO PREMIERE “THE LIFE OF HULK HOGAN” HOSTED BY BRIAN KILMEADE
NEW YORK – July 31, 2025 – FOX Nation will present a new documentary honoring the life and legacy of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) on Thursday, July 30.
Hosted by Brian Kilmeade, the special features insight from professional wrestling legends Bill Goldberg, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the larger-than-life character who transformed the world of wrestling.
The documentary traces Hogan’s unparalleled rise from gritty gyms to glitzy and packed arenas around the world, showcasing the embodiment of an All-American Superhero.
Kilmeade is the co-host of FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) and also hosts One Nation (Sundays 10-11 PM/ET) as well as a daily nationally syndicated radio program on FOX News Radio from 9AM – 12 PM/ET.