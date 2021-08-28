Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage featured the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeating Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) to become the new number one contenders to the AEW tag team championship. Penta and Fenix won the bout after hitting Luchasaurus with their signature package piledriver combo.

.@ReyFenixMx walks the ropes and hits a hurricanrana onto the pile … Insane! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/gGOitcxMbX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

-The Young Bucks versus Lucha Bros inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale