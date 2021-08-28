Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage featured the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeating Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) to become the new number one contenders to the AEW tag team championship. Penta and Fenix won the bout after hitting Luchasaurus with their signature package piledriver combo.
UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT
-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship
-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship
-The Young Bucks versus Lucha Bros inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship
-CM Punk versus Darby Allin
-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima
-Andrade versus PAC
-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall
-Women’s Casino Battle Royale