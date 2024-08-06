Two AEW originals may be leaving AEW.

Ibou from WrestlePurists reports that The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) are expected to leave AEW once their contracts expire later this year. Some sources have told Ibou that the Lucha Bros are possibly WWE bound, but some have also claimed that them leaving is just a formality.

It is also reported that the Lucha Bros were originally expected to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship at the All In pay-per-view, most likely along with their Death Triangle partner PAC. However, those plans have now changed due to The Lucha Bros’ decision to depart.

