The Lucha Bros file new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former multi-time tag team champions applied for the following trademarks on August 1st:

-Cero Miedo

-Zero Miedo

-AN1MO

-Fuego

-King Fuego

-Rey Fuego

The trademarks were registered for products and services related to “Entertainment services, including exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; live appearances by a wrestler; live appearances by an entertainer.” These filings were made under the company name The Mexa King Brand, which operates out of California.

The Lucha Bros are set to become free agents in the near future, with rumors circulating that they are WWE bound.