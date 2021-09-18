AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) put their titles on the line against The Butcher & The Blade on a taped edition of Rampage in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on TNT.

The finish saw Penta hit a super kick on The Butcher and Fenix covered Butcher for the win. After the match, the Hardy Family came in to attack the Bros., but Santana and Ortiz ran in for the save.

The Lucha Bros won the titles from The Young Bucks inside of a Steel Cage at the All Out pay-per-view event.