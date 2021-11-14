The Lucha Bros are still your AEW tag team champions.
Pentagon and Fenix defeated FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) at this evening’s Full Gear pay per view after connecting with their package piledriver combination. These two teams will meet once again at TripleMania Regia II on December 4th for the AAA tag team titles. Highlights from tonight’s bout can be found below.
You can check out our live coverage of Full Gear here.