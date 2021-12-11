The Lucha Bros are still your AEW tag team champions.

Penta and Fenix managed to finally shut the door on their rivals, FTR, during this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT. The finishing sequence saw the champs nail Wheeler with their signature package piledriver combination, ending a feud that began back in October when the Top Guys defeated the Bros to capture the AAA tag titles.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Tully tries to get involved and is dropped by @ReyFenixMx. Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/tSakT5fwwZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021

ALMOST new champions after a belt to the face of @ReyFenixMx! Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/L8AoeGbWwT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021

Following along with our full Rampage coverage here.