The Lucha Bros are still your AEW tag team champions.
Penta and Fenix managed to finally shut the door on their rivals, FTR, during this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT. The finishing sequence saw the champs nail Wheeler with their signature package piledriver combination, ending a feud that began back in October when the Top Guys defeated the Bros to capture the AAA tag titles.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Big fight feel to kick off #AEWRampage as the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against former champs @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR. Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/OkVcP76Ozs
.@CashWheelerFTR catches @PENTAELZEROM's glove and then catches a kick to the face! Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/bjlSKzeUpZ
Fear the 'Rana! Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/JCIR4ayOVG
Tully tries to get involved and is dropped by @ReyFenixMx. Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/tSakT5fwwZ
ALMOST new champions after a belt to the face of @ReyFenixMx! Watch the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros defend against #FTR on #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/L8AoeGbWwT
#ANDSTILL…the #LuchaBros retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles against #FTR in an amazing start to #AEWRampage! Tune in NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/XZTPFdTGlK
