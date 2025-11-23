An intriguing cross-promotional showdown appears to be taking shape for AAA’s year-end spectacular.

The Lucha Brothers duo of Penta and Rey Fenix issued a surprise challenge to Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano following the conclusion of the AAA Alianzas event on November 22.

The main event saw AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio team with El Grande Americano for the first time, as the duo battled El Hijo del Vikingo and WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee.

The match unraveled late when Vikingo abandoned his partner, leaving Lee to fight off both men by himself.

That opening allowed Mysterio and Americano to secure the victory.

After the win, Dominik took the microphone to address the crowd, but was interrupted by a pre-recorded message from The Lucha Bros. In the video, Penta and Fenix called out Mysterio and El Grande Americano and formally challenged them to a tag match at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20.

The challenge marks a rare reunion for the brothers.

Penta currently competes on WWE Raw while Fenix is part of the SmackDown roster, and the two have not teamed together since July 2024 during their final stretch with AEW. Their last match together in AAA dates all the way back to December 2022.

