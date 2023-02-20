Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the in-ring return of The Lucha Brothers, who have not wrestled since The Death Triangle dropped the AEW World Trios Titles to The Elite on January 11. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M will go up against Tony Nese and Ari Daivari on tonight’s show.

Elevation will also feature The Dark Order and The Best Friends vs. The Firm, plus matches with Juice Robinson, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena, and others.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, and full spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

*ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Evelyn Carter in a non-title match

* Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne, Willow Nightingale and Leva Bates

* Juice Robinson vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat

* The Firm (Big Bill, Lee Moriarty) vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Villa

* The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) vs. The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari)

* The Firm (Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, The Blade) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds) and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

