Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature AEW World Trios Champions Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry for the first time ever, plus Ricky Starks’ first match since his quick Dynamite win over Eli Isom on September 28. The women’s division will be represented by Riho taking on Jungle Kyona before her Dynamite match with Jamie Hayter on Dynamite, plus Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura teaming up for their second standard tag team bout, which comes after last week’s Elevation win over Madison Rayne and Skye Blue.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped last Friday from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and the week before that from the Coca-Cola Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can click here for the Jacksonville spoilers, and click here for the Toronto spoilers. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Athena vs. Alexia Nicole

* Riho vs. Jungle Kyona

* Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Taylor Rising and KC Spinelli

* Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber

* Serpentico vs. Aaron Solo

* Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

* Danhausen vs. James Stone

* Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown

* AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. The WorkHorsemen

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

