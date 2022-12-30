The Lucha Libre Agency negotiated Dragon Lee’s WWE contract.

The Lucha Libre Agency, parent company to Masked Republic, announced this week that they negotiated Lee’s contract to work WWE NXT, and that the contract contains unique terms.

The contract will allow Lee to continue with his contracted Legends of Lucha Libre officially licensed products from Masked Republic. He will also be allowed to continue with entertainment projects, such as starring in the lucha-themed trilogy of bilingual middle-grade novels from Masked Republic and Future House Publishing, which will feature Lee and his brothers, Rush and Dralistico, along with their father, Bestia del Ring.

As we’ve noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles at the AAA Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday night. This was the first title reign for the brothers together in AAA, but Lee relinquished the title with his NXT announcement. For those who missed it, you can click here for title change details and photos/video from Wednesday night, you can click here for comments from Lee and WWE executives including news on which WWE star helped Lee make the deal, you can click here for Lee’s response to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for more notes on Lee signing with WWE and what AEW President Tony Khan knew, and you can click here for WWE passing on Dralistico.

Lee is moving to Orlando with his family and will be starting at the WWE Performance Center next month to begin his NXT journey.

Below is the full announcement issued by Masked Republic this week:

The Lucha Libre Agency’s Dragon Lee Signs With WWE World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE’s NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic. December 29, 2022 – San Diego, CA The Lucha Libre Agency™ is proud to formally announce that second generation lucha libre superstar Dragon Lee has signed exclusively with World Wrestling Entertainment and will debut in 2023 on their NXT brand. A second generation luchador, Lee debuted in 2014 and found success immediately, leading to being named The Wrestling Observer Rookie of the Year. Throughout the last few decades, many Observer Rookie of the Year winners have gone on to become WWE World Champions including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, The Giant/The Big Show and Goldberg. Accolades turned to championships and in 2015 Lee won Mexico’s CMLL World Lightweight Championship. Multiple championship reigns in CMLL along with Japan’s New Japan Pro Wrestling and U.S. based Ring of Honor would follow. In November of 2019, Lee joined Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA where he would challenge for their version of a world title, the Megacampeonato. Earlier this year, Lee and his brother Dralisitco, would become the number one contenders for the AAA Tag Team Championships. And, last night, they defeated FTR to win the titles. Throughout the years, Lee’s popularity has crossed over into the mainstream media in Mexico as well. In 2018, the youngest brother of the Muñoz lucha libre dynasty (his brothers Rush and Dralistico currently wrestle for AAA in Mexico and All Elite Wrestling in the U.S.) was one of the celebrity participants on the hit sports reality series Exathlon. Lee and his family will relocate to Orlando, FL as part of the deal. The Lucha Libre Agency negotiated WWE agreement contains unique terms which will allow Lee to continue with his contracted Legends of Lucha Libre® officially licensed products from parent company Masked Republic® as well to continue with entertainment projects including starring in the forthcoming middle-grade book series from Future House Publishing in which he and his brothers are monster fighting luchadores. ** About The Lucha Libre Agency™: Founded in 2022, Masked Republic’s The Lucha Libre Agency provides event promoters, advertising agencies, casting directors and stunt coordinators with world class lucha libre talent, from the next sensations to international superstars. About Masked Republic® : Masked Republic, a privately held company, is the first integrated live event, merchandising and media organization uniquely centered in the emerging growth market of lucha libre and dedicated to expanding the sport, deemed an intrinsic part of Mexican culture, beyond the borders of Mexico. The company’s core lines of business include representation of dozens of the biggest stars in the industry, worldwide merchandising through the company’s Legends of Lucha Libre® brand, live event production and creation, management, production and distribution of content across multiple platforms including television, home entertainment, pay-per-view digital media and film. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Mexico City and London. For more information, visit MaskedRepublic.com and follow @MaskedRepublic across social media.

