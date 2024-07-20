“The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi is ready to get busy across the country with appearances scheduled for a number of pro wrestling promotions.

Following his surprise appearance at GCW: So High on July 19, former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has announced an international tour starting on July 22 and going through September 28.

The former WWE Champion surfaced on social media on Saturday to announce The Unhindered Tour and the complete list of dates and locations, which includes appearances for Black Label Pro, Northeast Wrestling, WrestleCon, AAA TripleMania, Greektown Wrestling, Heroes Hideout, NCG Wrestling and WrestlePro.

Featured below is the complete list of dates and locations:

7/22 – K&S – VIRTUAL SIGNING

7/26 – BLACK LABEL PRO – CHICAGO, IL

7/27 – NORTHEAST WRESTLING – NEW HAVEN, CT

8/2-3 – WRESTLECON – CLEVELAND, OH

8/7 – AAA TRIPLEMANIA – MEXICO CITY, MX

8/23 – GREEK TOWN WRESTLING – TORONTO, ON

8/25 – HEROES HIDEOUT – ALBANY, NY

8/31 – NCG WRESTLING – LEAMINGTON, ON

9/28 – WRESTLEPRO – RAHWAY, NJ