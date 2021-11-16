The Make-A-Wish Foundation has named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a recipient of the 2021 Chris Greicius Award for Celebrity Wish Granting.

It was announced today that Reigns will receive the 2021 Chris Greicius Award along with JoJo Siwa, Night, Patrick Mahomes, Seán McLoughlin, Shawn Mendes, MLB’s the Texas Rangers and T.J. Oshie, for playing a pivotal role in furthering the Make-A-Wish mission. Make-A-Wish touted how “these individuals and organizations provided their time, talent, and significant influence to grant wishes and drive fundraising results for the world’s largest wish granting organization, allowing more children to experience wishes that can help them deal with and overcome their critical illness.”

Make-A-Wish noted in their press release, “WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has inspired many wish kids with his confidence and courage both in and out of the ring, especially given the health challenges that he has had to overcome. As tough as his in-ring persona can be, he’s nothing but kind and caring when he spends time with wish kids. Roman has also been incredibly generous with his willingness to participate in promotional videos and campaigns that help raise money to grant more wishes.”

The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award, now in its 31st year, is named after Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Make-A-Wish has gone on to grant more than 500,000 worldwide wishes since then.

“We know that wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness,” said Shaina Reeser, director of entertainment and sports relations, Make-A-Wish America. “Wishes allow children with critical illnesses to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy – none of which would be possible without the help of these celebrity wish granters and other supporters nationwide.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.