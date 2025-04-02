On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the mysterious faction of Darkstate was officially revealed as consisting of Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars.

Tony D’Angelo and The Family uncovered their identities, with Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino providing background details on each member.

Later in the night, Darkstate made a statement by attacking NXT Champion Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams.

Darkstate first appeared at NXT: Vengeance Day after weeks of teasers.

So you wanna know more about Darkstate? 🤔 The D’Angelo Family just found out EVERYTHING… 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/l5b8LSAAt3 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

Oba Femi will defend the NXT Title at NXT Stand & Deliver against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans, as announced by NXT General Manager Ava after tensions escalated between the three. During a confrontation, Evans accused Williams of imitating Carmelo Hayes, leading to Femi stepping in before the match was made official.

Following the announcement, Darkstate — consisting of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin — attacked all three competitors, targeting Williams last. In response, a six-man tag match was set for the April 8 episode of NXT, pitting Femi, Williams, and Evans against three members of Darkstate.

Andre Chase is out indefinitely with cracked ribs, as revealed on this week’s episode of NXT. While being examined by a medical official, he was informed there is no timetable for his return.

Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon attempted to assist him in a wheelchair, but their efforts were interrupted by a backstage brawl between Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker.