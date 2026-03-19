The WWE Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line this coming Friday night.

Ahead of the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, WWE has announced a big tag-team title tilt for the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program.

“Breaking News,” the social media announcement began. “The MFTs will face Damian Priest & R-Truth in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match this Friday on SmackDown.”

Also advertised for the 3/20 episode of WWE SmackDown is The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer), Kit Wilson will call out Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, as well as The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.