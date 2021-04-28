WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. has finally appeared on WWE NXT TV for a segment with Cameron Grimes.

There have been rumors on DiBiase appearing on NXT ever since Grimes started name-dropping him when he returned with his new “big money” gimmick a few months back. That million dollar cameo finally happened during tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network as The Million Dollar Man one-upped The Technical Savage.

The segment started with Grimes shopping for a watch at a local jewelry store. Grimes told the jeweler that he was looking to get something nice for a special someone… himself. He went on to say he was looking for the shiniest, most expensive watch in the entire city. The segment was “to be continued…” until later when Grimes finally decided on a new timepiece.

Grimes took a look at his new watch but DiBiase appeared out of nowhere and said it wasn’t a bad piece, kid, but it’s not a million dollar watch. The Million Dollar Man then revealed his much nicer watch and did his signature laugh in Grimes’ face. Ted exited the jewelry store as a frustrated Grimes looked on.

Grimes tweeted after the segment and wrote, “That damn @MDMTedDiBiase can #KissMyGRITS @WWENXT”

DiBiase has not commented on the segment as of this writing.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned next for Grimes, but it’s likely that this was a one-off appearance for DiBiase.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video from the segment, along with Grimes’ tweet:

