The Miz recently revealed that he and CM Punk resolved their differences before Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series last year.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Miz shared that he spoke with Punk backstage at WWE’s Chicago show on April 24, 2023. At that time, Punk was still with AEW and recovering from a triceps injury he sustained at All Out 2022.

It was in Chicago and I was just walking down the stairs and he was standing there and we just locked eyes,” Miz said on the show. “Remember, he left a long time ago and has never been back and it always felt like it was just a never going to happen type of thing. So, to see him backstage, I was like what? We ended up having a really good conversation and it was one of those moments where just (it was) two guys talking and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say.

The tension between Miz and Punk dated back to early 2020 when Miz joked about “changing the culture” on WWE Backstage. Punk, who had also been a host on the show, responded with a harsh tweet, which he later deleted. Miz later expressed confusion over Punk’s reaction, thinking they had been on good terms.

Regardless, the A-Lister and the Second City Saint seem to now be on good terms.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)