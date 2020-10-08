– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT episode:

https://youtu.be/sxWkBtJLigs

– WWE RAW announcer Mike Rome turns 39 years old today while WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz turns 40, and former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill turns 41.

WWE tweeted the following to wish a Happy Birthday to Rome and Miz, and posted the latest WWE Playlist episode with Miz’s most savage mic burns:

A ⭐ was BORN today! Happy birthday to the one and only @mikethemiz! 💡 🎥 🎬 pic.twitter.com/cooPr64p2w — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.