The Miz Announces That He and Maryse Are Developing A New Show With WWE Studios

WWE superstar The Miz issued a short statement on his Instagram announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios in conjunction with their production company MadRoe Productions.

He writes, “What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.”

The Miz has worked plenty with WWE Studios in the past, which includes The Marine film series and a cameo in The Main Event and Fighting With My Family. Check it out below.