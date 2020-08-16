The Miz Announces That He and Maryse Are Developing A New Show With WWE Studios

WWE superstar The Miz issued a short statement on his Instagram announcing that he and his wife Maryse are developing a new show with WWE studios in conjunction with their production company MadRoe Productions.
He writes, “What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.”
The Miz has worked plenty with WWE Studios in the past, which includes The Marine film series and a cameo in The Main Event and Fighting With My Family. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram
What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.
- Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”
- New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced
- Chris Sabin Says He’s Perfectly Okay If He Never Makes It To WWE, Reveals WWE Did Call MCMG At One Point
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more