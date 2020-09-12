On today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack The Miz revealed to the WWE Universe that SmackDown women’s division star Mandy Rose has been traded to Monday Night Raw. The Miz states that he called for the move so that Money In The Bank winner Otis can focus on possibly becoming Universal champion.

FOX and USA Network rely on me. They listen to every work and pitch I have, and boy did I have a pitch for the USA Network. Ladies and gentlemen, as of 10:01 PM on 9-11-2020, Mandy Rose is now on the roster of USA Network’s Monday Night Raw. Why? Let’s put it this way. Money in the Bank contract. It is very important. Otis needs to concentrate, focus, and get rid of every distraction he has. Mandy Rose is a distraction to someone who could be Universal Champion.

Check out his comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)